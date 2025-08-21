Who are the top uncommitted ’07 forwards to track?

Max Donatelli has been a top producer for St. George's the last two seasons. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s a weird time in the college hockey recruiting space, as the CHL ruling has caused things to drastically change.

Still, countless 2007-born players in New England prep hockey are uncommitted and have a legitimate case to change that.

The players featured in this story are candidates to be Division 1 or Division 3 players someday. Some food for thought: Because of the CHL ruling, some of these prospects might previously have been looked at as Division 1 guys. But due to more CHL players joining Division 1, it will push players into the Division 3 range.

Here are the top uncommitted ’07 forwards from prep. Some of these players graduated, while others have another year left in prep.

A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

Let's dive in.