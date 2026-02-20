Who are the local ’10s who have a shot at the U.S. NTDP?

Sam Lee has broken out as a top '10 in New England. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

This time of year, much of the focus is on the playoffs. Northeast Pack Playoffs just happened. New England prep playoffs are the week of March 1. State high school tournaments are about to get underway.

But there's another conversation I find myself having at the rinks: Who is going to the U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp?

That's not specific to this season. This is an annual thing, although camp is earlier this year, going March 10-14 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Back in May of last year, I wrote about how the local 2010-born players, who are the ones the NTDP will be inviting to try out for next season's U17 team, have the impossible task of following the '09s.