Billy MacAusland should be one of the top players in prep this coming season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's fun to look back on last season's New England boys prep coaches survey to see what they thought would happen this season.

Rivers forward Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) was picked as a candidate to be the best player this past winter. Boy, were the coaches right on that one. Others mentioned were Nobles forward Kyle O'Leary (Medford, Mass.), Dexter Southfield forward Rian Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.) and Avon Old Farms forward Indiana Grossbard (Darien, Conn.).

Right, right and right.

As for the best teams, along with the usual suspects of Salisbury, Cushing, Avon Old Farms and Kimball Unions getting votes, Nobles and Belmont Hill were popular answers. Nobles finished in the Elite 8 and Belmont Hill was the top seed in the Large School.

Tilton was a team that got votes for a surprising contender, and the Rams went 19-9-2, finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Small School field.

So, what do the coaches think for next season?

In Part 1, we focused on this past season. Part 2 is all about next season. Here are the questions covered.

Who will be the best player?

Who will be the best team?

Who will be a surprising contending team?

Let's dive in.