Rian Chudzinski made his impact felt in the Final 40. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The short-term implication of the Mass. Hockey Festival is that certain players move on to USA Hockey Select Camps this summer.

The effects long term, however, are different and more powerful.

The 26 kids who made it to the Select Camps will get a natural boost to their confidence. But there are other players who didn't make the cut whose stock still rose at the Final 40.

There will now be higher expectations for next season and stronger Division 1 aspirations.

Today we'll look at players whose stock climbed after their performance in the Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40. We'll limit the field to '06 and '07 players and only consider those who have yet to commit to play college hockey. For the '07s, I tried to avoid anyone drafted high to the USHL. Shayne Gould, Cam Caron, Michael Munroe and Tyler Russo all had terrific showings at the Festival, but we expected that.

A case could be made for every Final 40 participant's stock rising. But these nine players were particularly interesting.

Let's dive in.