Which locals, former prep players made QMJHL rosters?

Rian Chudzinski will play for Moncton this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The QMJHL regular season begins on Thursday.

Countless New Englanders and players who play in the region went to QMJHL camps throughout August. It's the first full season under the CHL ruling, as players can play in the CHL (which comprises the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League) and still be eligible for NCAA Division 1 college hockey.

Of the 18 QMJHL teams, 14 have locals on them. The Moncton Wildcats have the most with nine, while Saint John and Halifax aren't far behind.

What surprised me about the players who made it: Most had already graduated from their prep school or academy. Or at least more than I originally thought.

Let's dive into the initial rosters.