Which locals, former prep players are on USHL rosters?

Justin Graf will play for Cedar Rapids this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The USHL Fall Classic just wrapped up, giving players and teams a chance to play in one city (Pittsburgh) and in front of throngs of college coaches and NHL scouts.

It's become commonplace for locals to make the jump to the USHL. Whether it's from prep or a full-season academy, high-end players opting for the USHL is nothing new.

There are several recognizable names listed in this story. Many of them were can't-miss kids in prep or with academies last winter.

USHL rosters can always change. But as of Tuesday, these are the locals on USHL rosters.

Let's dive in.