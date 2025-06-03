Which ’07s could be picked in the 2025 QMJHL Draft?

Everett Baldwin is a top '07 on the New England QMJHL list. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

For the first time, New England has to take the QMJHL Draft seriously. The QMJHL Draft was met with chuckles around here prior to last year's Canadian Hockey League ruling. The chances of a local opting to play in the QMJHL and the CHL (made up of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League) over the chance at Division 1 college hockey were slim.

That changed last November.

The QMJHL Draft is set for June 6-7 at the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City. Over 12 rounds, players from Quebec, Atlantic Canada and New England will be selected by the 18 teams in the league.

In early May, the QMJHL released its lists from Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as New England. The New England list also includes 42 players that QMJHL teams specifically requested to be considered for the draft. If you're not on the list, you can't be drafted.

One interesting development has been that the Moncton Wildcats announced on Monday that Dexter Southfield forward and Boston University commit Rian Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.) will play there next season. He is a late '07 and a legitimate 2026 NHL Draft prospect.

Another thing to consider: As I said with the '06s, from what I've heard, QMJHL teams will likely mainly draft '09s and then '08s. They want these players for longer. They may not use draft picks on as many '06s and '07s, and instead invite those players to camp or sign them right after the draft.

Only 12 players born in 2007 are on the New England list, so, like with the '06s, we can go player by player and evaluate their stock entering the draft. I also included a player on the Quebec and Atlantic Canada list who local prep hockey fans should know well.

Let's dive in.