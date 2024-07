Ryan Bourque spent the last season as an assistant for the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Ryan Bourque woke up in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, March 9 thinking about the U.S. National Team Development Program's U18 squad's 8-3 win over Augustana the previous night and how they could duplicate such a feat later that day.

His attention was quickly diverted.

He got a call from his father, Ray. Then he got one from his brother, Chris. After that came a call from Bill Troy, his academic advisor when he was at Cushing.

The message was unexpected.