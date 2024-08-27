What’s NEPSAC doing right? What should change? Girls prep hockey coaches survey, part 2

Bella Zapata is entering her sophomore season at Westminster. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The offseason is the perfect time to take stock of what's going on in the girls prep hockey landscape.

As fall hockey, a new school year and next winter's prep season draw closer, we asked New England coaches to do just that and examine the current state of girls prep hockey and where things are headed.

In the second installment of our girls prep coaches survey, we asked about the state of prep hockey. What is NEPSAC doing right? What are some changes they'd like to see? What do they think of a full-season model?

Of importance, does the future of prep hockey look good?

We also asked how they felt the initial success of the PWHL's first season impacted their outlook on the growth of the women's game.

All coaches were granted anonymity.

Let's dive in.