What would MIAA girls hockey look like without preps, academies?

From left to right: Tabor's Jen Birolini, St. Mark's Jackie Wright and Phillips Andover's Caroline Averill. (Yuqi Qian)

In March, Caroline Doherty put the cherry on top of a decorated career at Hingham with an MIAA Division 1 state championship.

Along the way, Doherty authoritatively stamped her name into the record books. A natural hat trick in the title game gave her 152 career goals and 234 points, furthering her lead as the Harborwomen’s all-time leading scorer.

She also secured a Division 1 commitment to Holy Cross, where she'll head after a postgraduate season at Williston Northampton.

It left me wondering, what if more players followed Doherty's path? Or what if there were no NEPSAC hockey, full-season academy hockey or private Catholic schools, and elite players stayed and played high school hockey for their hometowns?

Now, I can't take all the credit for this idea. New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky did a similar piece for boys hockey back in January, examining the same things. What if prep hockey didn't exist? Which towns would be loaded?

Before we get into it, I want to start all of this with some disclaimers.

First, none of this is real. It's an interesting, bizarro world exercise we've come up with to have some fun during a quiet time in the hockey calendar. I made the rules and decided my process.

Second, players from the classes of 2028 through 2025 were eligible, so essentially most 2006s through 2010s. One catch was I excluded '06s already playing collegiately or 2010s still in eighth grade (and not already playing high school hockey) as of last season. With that, I also rewound the clock to the start of 2024-25, basing things off of last year's rosters. In this exercise, Doherty would still be in her senior year at Hingham.

Third, private schools like Notre Dame (Hingham) and Malden Catholic don't exist in this upside-down world. It’s impossible to put players at those schools since it’s not based on where they’re from. Players on those rosters were put in their hometown high school. I also did my best to sort through co-ops and who would play where in those scenarios.

Lastly, this doesn't invalidate any accomplishments of MIAA teams or players. I'm not kicking anyone off any rosters in favor of prep or academy players. We're simply looking at who else would be available. This is all supposed to be fun and hypothetical!

With all of that in mind, let's dive in.