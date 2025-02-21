What would a New England prep 4 Nations tournament look like?

Nate Watson (left) and Cooper Snee would be vital to their prep 4 Nations teams. (Avon Old Farms School)

It's time to have some fun.

While the New England boys prep hockey playoffs are fast approaching and every team is dead set on getting the highest seed possible, let's pull back for just one second.

The 4 Nations Face-Off wrapped up on Thursday night with Canada taking down the United States in an overtime thriller. The tournament was a smashing success as the world got to see best-on-best, international competition.

It got me thinking: What if there was something similar in prep?

The four teams most certainly would not be the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland. There aren't nearly enough New England prep players from Sweden and Finland to make teams.

So, we'd localize it. One team would be Massachusetts. Another would be Canada. The third team would be the New England District, comprised of Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. The final team would be New York and New Jersey put together.

This would take place the week after the season ends at a central location like Harvard. That way, there's more than enough space for people to watch. It would be a terrific event for colleges and junior coaches to scout — what better way to see if someone's good than when they're playing the best?

Since this is my idea, I decided to pick this year's teams. Each team has four lines of forwards, three defensive pairings and three goalies. I included substitutes as well.

Let's dive in.