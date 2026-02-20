What would a New England girls prep Olympics look like?

L-R: Bella Freitas, Bella Zapata and Lindsay Stepnowski.(Patrick Donnelly, Yuqi Qian).

When Megan Keller scored a highlight-reel goal in overtime to lift the United States to a gold medal over Canada, it was a fitting end for the biggest best-on-best stage in women's hockey.

I couldn't help but wonder, ‘What if there was a best-on-best style tournament in girls prep hockey?’

What type of drama and dazzling skill would we see if players had the chance to represent their state, their region or even their country? We present to you our New England girls prep hockey Olympic tournament.

I can’t take all the credit for this idea. NEHJ editor Evan Marinofsky got the ball rolling with his boys prep Olympics and 4Nations pieces.

Now, let’s be clear. None of this is real, and it’s all just for fun. This is our bizarro world. We made the rules. We picked the players and the lines. Injuries do not exist in this hypothetical.

Like the boys stories, we included a Team Massachusetts, a Team New England, a Team New York/New Jersey and a Team Canada. I also added a fifth Team Rest of U.S. Apologies in advance to any players who fell outside of those parameters. Everything was based on hometowns listed on USHR.

Let’s dive in.