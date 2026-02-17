Tabor's Vinnie D'Urso, Avon Old Farms' Max Yakub, and Brunswick's Mason St. Louis. (Brian Kelly; AOF School; Phillips Exeter)

The Olympics are the talk of the world right now. The NHL has paused its season for players to compete as all eyes shift to (hopefully) an eventual USA vs. Canada gold medal matchup on the men's side.

So what would a boys prep Olympics look like?

Fortunately, we did this last season with 4 Nations, and we're going to keep the same format. I know, I know — only one of these teams will be a country. But there aren't enough players in prep from countries other than the United States and Canada to make full teams. It wouldn't be nearly as fun.

What would be fun, however, is the four regions from last year: Massachusetts, New England (every state except for Massachusetts), New York/New Jersey and Canada.

Apologies in advance to players from other states that don't fit in those categories.

Last year, I said this would happen the week after the season ends — and it still could. But the season culminates on Championship Sunday. Everything probably should end then. So, what about right after Christmas? Or picking a random week in January or February to spice up the dog days?

In a perfect world, it would all be at one central location. I pitched Harvard last year, so I'll stick with that this season. That way, junior scouts, NHL scouts and college coaches would be able to drop in and watch the action.

Every team would play each other once, and then the championship would be between the two best teams.

This is purely fictional, but I love this idea.

Another cool thing about the four teams is that there's legitimate pride there. Mass. hockey kids want to prove they're the best. The New England region kids feel the same, and the New York/New Jersey kids, too. The Canadians want to prove overall supremacy.

This is my tournament, so I picked these rosters and lines. And since it's my world, injuries go away. I went off the hometowns listed on USHR.

Let's dive in.