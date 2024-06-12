What will Macklin Celebrini do next? BU’s Jay Pandolfo weighs in

Macklin Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

In all likelihood, Macklin Celebrini will be the first name called in the 2024 NHL Draft. The San Jose Sharks will have their franchise center to go along with Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.).

Then comes a bigger question: Will Celebrini stay at Boston University or go right to the NHL?

It would be obvious in most cases. Celebrini posted 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games this winter en route to winning the Hobey Baker. That kind of production, dominance and success would usually lead to a player moving directly to the NHL.

But Celebrini did all that as a 17-year-old freshman. He's still 17, too, turning 18 on Thursday.

BU bench boss Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass.) joined the latest RinkWise podcast and discussed what he thinks about the situation.