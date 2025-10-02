Richard Gallant enters this season as a top freshman for Harvard. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Much of the local college hockey attention gets devoted to Hockey East, which is understandable. All the teams are actually in New England, and it's high-flying hockey full of first-round picks.

But ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey provide quality Division 1 programs in New England, too. After all, it's only been two years since Quinnipiac won the national title.

And don't forget Stonehill, which is the region's lone independent men's program.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect from these nine teams.