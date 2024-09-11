Players battled this summer at the Harvard College Hockey Experience. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As various players announced commitments to Division 1 colleges in August, future recruits watched the news trickle in on social media.

Their main thought: "How do I end up doing that?"

The reality is that very few players commit to a school as soon as they become eligible. Most wait or don't get offers until later in their prep career. Many don't get an offer until juniors.

But for a select few freshmen and sophomores in high school, they will soon come up on their own Aug. 1 when they become eligible to receive verbal offers. Many more players will aim to be viewed favorably by college coaches as they hit their 15O year.

So, what should these future college recruits be doing to best position themselves for recruiting?

There's a lot. Here's a rough roadmap.