
‘What our game deserves’: The women’s Beanpot upgrades to TD Garden

Belle Fraser
By

Northeastern's Megan Carter lifts the Beanpot trophy last season. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics)

The women’s Beanpot Tournament is getting an upgrade.

For the first time, the consolation and championship games will be held at TD Garden on Jan. 23. Harvard will host the opening round at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Tuesday.

The decision to move the tournament to an NHL stage doesn't just represent a new setting, but a shift in the trajectory of women’s hockey and respect around the game.

Female athletes from Harvard, Boston College, Northeastern and Boston University are ready for the long-awaited change.

“For women’s ice hockey, it’s how we grow the game, it’s how we get seen, it’s how we elevate our play to another level,” BU captain Madison Cardaci (Westminster, Mass.) said.

