Liam Kilfoil posted 133 points in 62 games for Mount Saint Charles last season. (Mount St. Charles)

Andrew Will got an unexpected phone call this past April.

The Salisbury coach was surprised to hear Liam Kilfoil’s parents on the other end of the phone telling him they were looking for a new opportunity for their son and that Salisbury, the school that had just won its seventh Elite 8 title since 2006, was a desired destination.

Kilfoil was fresh off tearing up the competition for the Mount Saint Charles 14U team. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward posted 49 goals and 133 points in 62 games for Mount, cementing himself as one of the top ‘07s in North America.

And now he wanted to come to Salisbury.