What Josh Hauge’s hiring at Union College could mean for the Dutchmen

Union unveiled Josh Hauge as its new coach this week. (Union College photo)

Union shocked much of the college hockey world this week when it tabbed Clarkson associate head coach Josh Hauge to lead the Dutchmen into the future.

Hauge, a 2002 graduate of Bethel College, hails from Rosemount, Minn. He had been on the Golden Knights’ staff since 2015, serving as an assistant coach for the first five seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

Hauge is well respected around the college hockey world and has done a great job recruiting at Clarkson. In addition to his experience at the Potsdam, N.Y., school, he brings a wealth of understanding in junior hockey. He was an assistant and head coach in the NAHL and USHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Tri-City Storm and Fargo Force.

