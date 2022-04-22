New England Hockey Journal

College

What Josh Hauge’s hiring at Union College could mean for the Dutchmen

By

Union unveiled Josh Hauge as its new coach this week. (Union College photo)

Union shocked much of the college hockey world this week when it tabbed Clarkson associate head coach Josh Hauge to lead the Dutchmen into the future.

Hauge, a 2002 graduate of Bethel College, hails from Rosemount, Minn. He had been on the Golden Knights’ staff since 2015, serving as an assistant coach for the first five seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

Hauge is well respected around the college hockey world and has done a great job recruiting at Clarkson. In addition to his experience at the Potsdam, N.Y., school, he brings a wealth of understanding in junior hockey. He was an assistant and head coach in the NAHL and USHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Tri-City Storm and Fargo Force.

Here's what could happen to fill out the rest of his staff.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

RinkWise podcast: Rear Admiral on growing up in Charlestown and how to grow hockey

Brian McGonagle, a.k.a Rear Admiral/R.A., one of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast host and founders, is the guest on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast.…
Read More

What Josh Hauge’s hiring at Union College could mean for the Dutchmen

Union shocked much of the college hockey world this week when it tabbed Clarkson associate head coach Josh Hauge to lead the Dutchmen into the…
Read More

USPHL NCDC: 6 players with shot at the NHL Draft in 2022 and 2023

With the 2021-22 United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) season in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to reflect on the top NHL draft…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter