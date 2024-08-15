What it’s like to be recruited in women’s college hockey

Catie Collins and her father, Terry, were prepared for the first day of phone calls. (Stan Godlewski/Loomis Chaffee)

Every year, top prospects throughout New England hope to commit to play Division 1 college hockey.

And every year, we see where they end up.

For some, it's the usual suspects around Boston, be it Harvard, Northeastern and more. For others, there are other New England options, like UConn or the University of New Hampshire. Some also opt for schools a little further away, like Princeton and Colgate.

But what is the process actually like?

In this story, we take a deep dive into the college hockey recruiting process around girls prep hockey with local prospects who have already made their commitments.

What are the highs and lows? What's the pressure like? How is one family’s process similar or different from another’s?

Let’s hear from six prospects and their families.