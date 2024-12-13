What is Dexter Southfield doing with its hockey program?

Dexter Southfield is 3-1-0 to start the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The question I get most from parents I meet at hockey rinks is “What is Dexter Southfield doing?”

In February, Dexter Southfield announced it was transitioning to a full-season model. Games would be played from September through March. Teams at the U-13, U-14 and U-16 level would be added. The varsity team wouldn’t start playing together in the fall until September 2025.

“I want to be crystal clear,” Dexter boys coach Danny Donato said at the time. “It’s not an academy model. We’re not trying to change — we still want to be a great academic school and that’s what we’re trying to do. Continue that and give our kids a chance to do it all right here.”

The news was fresh. It was a big change — especially for a metro Boston day school.

“If you’re doing well or winning or making lots of money, that’s great,” Donato said in February. “But someone else is going to try to do that, too. So how are you staying ahead of the curve? And I think we’re just trying to stay ahead of the curve.”

Things have changed since February.