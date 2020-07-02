New England Hockey Journal

Featured

What if: Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2020 Team USA roster

By

Falmouth, Mass., native J.P Turner had 19 goals and 16 assists in 27 games for AOF last season.

There won’t be a Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2020, but I thought it would be interesting to release what my roster would have looked like if I was picking USA Hockey’s Under-18 Men’s Select Team.

In a typical year, when things aren’t canceled due to the coronavirus, American players entering their draft year are chosen to compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup based on their performance at USA Hockey’s Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y.

This year’s participants would have been players born in 2003. USA Hockey elects to bring a group of players from outside of its National Team Development Program (NTDP), while Hockey Canada and other countries usually bring their best prospects.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Colleges: Yale tabs Sacred Heart’s Paul Kirtland as assistant coach

Paul Kirtland will be the new assistant coach at Yale University, several sources told New England Hockey Journal on Tuesday morning. Kirtland, 32, spent the…
Read More

Sixty Development Camp: Top prospects

EXETER, N.H. — The Sixty Development Camp brought 102 players born in 2006 and 2007 to the Rinks at Exeter from June 25-28. Camp organizer…
Read More

New England NHL draft trait analysis, Part 1: Overvaluing of size

While the 2020 NHL Entry Draft — originally planned for this past weekend in Montreal — is postponed until an unknown date, the process of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter