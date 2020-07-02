What if: Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2020 Team USA roster

Falmouth, Mass., native J.P Turner had 19 goals and 16 assists in 27 games for AOF last season.

There won’t be a Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2020, but I thought it would be interesting to release what my roster would have looked like if I was picking USA Hockey’s Under-18 Men’s Select Team.

In a typical year, when things aren’t canceled due to the coronavirus, American players entering their draft year are chosen to compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup based on their performance at USA Hockey’s Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y.

This year’s participants would have been players born in 2003. USA Hockey elects to bring a group of players from outside of its National Team Development Program (NTDP), while Hockey Canada and other countries usually bring their best prospects.