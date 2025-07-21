After a strong career at Kent, Union commit Megan Duplantie had a standout postgrad year at Loomis Chaffee. (Yuqi Qian)

It's been a little over four months since the girls prep hockey season ended.

The last action we saw in the NEPSAC featured a thrilling Elite 8 championship win for Loomis Chaffee over Phillips Andover. Deerfield took down Tabor in the Large School championship, and New Hampton three-peated as Small School champs.

Last season, only one player eclipsed 50 points and 30 goals. Seven others reached 40 or more points, and nine others reached the 20-goal threshold. Comparatively, four skaters had at least 50 points in 2023-24, two reached 30 goals and five others eclipsed 20 goals.

With the dog days of the offseason upon us, it's a perfect time to take the temperature of the New England girls prep hockey coaches.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything prep hockey. From the best players this season, to who they think the best teams will be next season, to where prep hockey is headed and more.

We hurled plenty of questions toward the coaches, and we greatly appreciate all who participated.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers, too.

This story will be focused specifically on these big picture topics on girls prep hockey:

Does the future of girls prep hockey look good?

What is NEPSAC doing right?

What could change?

Will we see more postgrads?

Will we ever see a women's junior league?

In Part 1, we unpacked an array of questions looking back at this past season. Part 2 took a look ahead to the upcoming winter.

Now, it's time for Part 3.