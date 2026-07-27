Monique Lyons totaled 151 points (77 goals) in 77 games across three seasons at Williston. (Brown Athletics)

Women's college hockey annually boasts plenty of New England natives and prep hockey alums making their marks across the nation.

That was no different this past season, as many NEPSAC products were among the top skaters in the NCAA.

Former Phillips Andover standout Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) earned a second-team All-American nod as a freshman at Yale. Her 38 points in 33 games were good enough for fourth among all NCAA defenders.

Meanwhile, former Governor's standout Lily Shannon (Andover, Mass.) was a top producer with 43 points in 39 games as a senior at Northeastern. Williston Northampton standout Monique Lyons (Bedford, Mass.) wasn't far off with 39 points in 32 games as a sophomore at Brown.

In the crease, former Portsmouth Abbey goalie Katie DeSa (Pawcatuck, Conn.) was among the nation's best with a .936 save percentage and 12 shutouts as a senior at Penn State. Meanwhile, Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.), a Nobles alum, had a .929 as a sophomore at Brown.

So, what does it take to successfully make the jump from prep to college hockey? We asked NEPSAC coaches for their thoughts as part of our annual coaches survey.

We asked about the best, or most common, feedback from their alumni on the differences between prep and college hockey, as well as what traits coaches believe make a player successful in the transition.

All answers were anonymous, and we appreciate all who participated. As such, names won't be listed. Instead, they will be attributed to “Coach 1,” “Coach 2,” and so forth.

We selected the best answers. Let's dive in.