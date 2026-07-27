var wc_add_to_cart_variation_params = {"wc_ajax_url":"/?wc-ajax=%%endpoint%%","i18n_no_matching_variations_text":"Sorry, no products matched your selection. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_make_a_selection_text":"Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart.","i18n_unavailable_text":"Sorry, this product is unavailable. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_reset_alert_text":"Your selection has been reset. Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart."};
//# sourceURL=wc-add-to-cart-variation-js-extra
var enr_frontend_params = {"ajax_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","is_checkout":"","is_user_logged_in":"","is_switch_request":"","cart_level_subscribed":"","subscribe_now_nonce":"c828ef7d2c","subscribe_now_button_text":"Subscribe","single_add_to_cart_text":"Add to cart","hide_variable_limited_notice":""};
//# sourceURL=enr-frontend-js-extra
var dataLayer_content = {"pagePostType":"post","pagePostType2":"single-post","pageCategory":["college","featured","girls","prep-schools","womens"],"pageAttributes":["college-hockey","girls-prep-hockey","ncaa","ncaa-hockey","nepsac","nepsac-girls-hockey","prep-hockey","womens-college-hockey","womens-hockey"],"pagePostAuthor":"Patrick Donnelly"};
dataLayer.push( dataLayer_content );
window.pmwDataLayer = window.pmwDataLayer || {};
window.pmwDataLayer = Object.assign(window.pmwDataLayer, {"cart":{},"cart_item_keys":{},"version":{"number":"1.63.0","pro":false,"eligible_for_updates":false,"distro":"fms","beta":false,"show":true},"pixels":{"google":{"linker":{"settings":null},"user_id":false,"analytics":{"ga4":{"measurement_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","parameters":{},"mp_active":false,"debug_mode":false,"page_load_time_tracking":false},"id_type":"post_id"},"tag_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","tag_id_suppressed":[],"tag_gateway":{"measurement_path":""},"tcf_support":false,"consent_mode":{"is_active":false,"wait_for_update":500,"ads_data_redaction":false,"url_passthrough":true}}},"shop":{"list_name":"Blog Post | What does it take to play college hockey? Girls prep coaches weigh in","list_id":"blog_post_what-does-it-take-to-play-college-hockey-girls-prep-coaches-weigh-in","page_type":"blog_post","currency":"USD","selectors":{"addToCart":[],"beginCheckout":[]},"order_duplication_prevention":true,"view_item_list_trigger":{"test_mode":false,"background_color":"green","opacity":0.5,"repeat":true,"timeout":1000,"threshold":0.8},"variations_output":true,"begin_checkout_on_checkout_page":true,"session_active":false},"page":{"id":186280,"title":"What does it take to play college hockey? Girls prep coaches weigh in","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":56,"name":"College","slug":"college","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":56,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1358,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":56,"category_count":1358,"category_description":"","cat_name":"College","category_nicename":"college","category_parent":0},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4421,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4421,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":4050,"name":"Girls","slug":"girls","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4050,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":495,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4050,"category_count":495,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Girls","category_nicename":"girls","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1993,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1993,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":220,"name":"Women's","slug":"womens","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":220,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":56,"count":114,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":220,"category_count":114,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Women's","category_nicename":"womens","category_parent":56}],"parent":{"id":0,"title":"What does it take to play college hockey? Girls prep coaches weigh in","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":56,"name":"College","slug":"college","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":56,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1358,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":56,"category_count":1358,"category_description":"","cat_name":"College","category_nicename":"college","category_parent":0},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4421,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4421,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":4050,"name":"Girls","slug":"girls","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4050,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":495,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4050,"category_count":495,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Girls","category_nicename":"girls","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1993,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1993,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":220,"name":"Women's","slug":"womens","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":220,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":56,"count":114,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":220,"category_count":114,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Women's","category_nicename":"womens","category_parent":56}]}},"general":{"user_logged_in":false,"scroll_tracking_thresholds":[],"page_id":186280,"exclude_domains":[],"server_2_server":{"active":false,"skip_empty_events":true,"always_send_s2s":false,"user_agent_exclude_patterns":[],"ip_exclude_list":[],"pageview_event_s2s":{"is_active":false,"pixels":[]}},"ssp":{"active":false,"events_url":"","fallback_to_wc":true,"domain_token":"","session_id":"9219a597-9b96-412b-be36-3a5f4cb9c54b","quota_exceeded":false},"consent_management":{"explicit_consent":false},"lazy_load_pmw":false,"chunk_base_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce-google-adwords-conversion-tracking-tag/js/public/free/","modules":{"load_deprecated_functions":true}}});
Monique Lyons totaled 151 points (77 goals) in 77 games across three seasons at Williston. (Brown Athletics)
Women's college hockey annually boasts plenty of New England natives and prep hockey alums making their marks across the nation.
That was no different this past season, as many NEPSAC products were among the top skaters in the NCAA.
Former Phillips Andover standout Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) earned a second-team All-American nod as a freshman at Yale. Her 38 points in 33 games were good enough for fourth among all NCAA defenders.
Meanwhile, former Governor's standout Lily Shannon (Andover, Mass.) was a top producer with 43 points in 39 games as a senior at Northeastern. Williston Northampton standout Monique Lyons (Bedford, Mass.) wasn't far off with 39 points in 32 games as a sophomore at Brown.
In the crease, former Portsmouth Abbey goalie Katie DeSa (Pawcatuck, Conn.) was among the nation's best with a .936 save percentage and 12 shutouts as a senior at Penn State. Meanwhile, Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.), a Nobles alum, had a .929 as a sophomore at Brown.
So, what does it take to successfully make the jump from prep to college hockey? We asked NEPSAC coaches for their thoughts as part of our annual coaches survey.
We asked about the best, or most common, feedback from their alumni on the differences between prep and college hockey, as well as what traits coaches believe make a player successful in the transition.
All answers were anonymous, and we appreciate all who participated. As such, names won't be listed. Instead, they will be attributed to “Coach 1,” “Coach 2,” and so forth.
var gform_i18n = {"datepicker":{"days":{"monday":"Mo","tuesday":"Tu","wednesday":"We","thursday":"Th","friday":"Fr","saturday":"Sa","sunday":"Su"},"months":{"january":"January","february":"February","march":"March","april":"April","may":"May","june":"June","july":"July","august":"August","september":"September","october":"October","november":"November","december":"December"},"firstDay":1,"iconText":"Select date"}};
var gf_legacy_multi = [];
var gform_gravityforms = {"strings":{"invalid_file_extension":"This type of file is not allowed. Must be one of the following:","file_uploaded":"File uploaded","delete_file":"Delete this file","in_progress":"in progress","file_exceeds_limit":"File exceeds size limit","illegal_extension":"This type of file is not allowed.","max_reached":"Maximum number of files reached","unknown_error":"There was a problem while saving the file on the server","currently_uploading":"Please wait for the uploading to complete","cancel":"Cancel","cancel_upload":"Cancel this upload","cancelled":"Cancelled","error":"Error","message":"Message"},"vars":{"images_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images"}};
var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2,"code":"USD"},"base_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg","version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f","strings":{"newRowAdded":"New row added.","rowRemoved":"Row removed","formSaved":"The form has been saved. The content contains the link to return and complete the form."}};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms-js-extra
var gform_theme_config = {"common":{"form":{"honeypot":{"version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f"},"ajax":{"ajaxurl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","ajax_submission_nonce":"95c1128cfd","i18n":{"step_announcement":"Step %1$s of %2$s, %3$s","unknown_error":"There was an unknown error processing your request. Please try again.","error_403":"The request was blocked (403 error) for unknown security reasons. Remove any code-like text (scripts or DB queries) and try again."}}}},"hmr_dev":"","public_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/assets/js/dist/","config_nonce":"2fa49d19c1"};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms_theme-js-extra