New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

‘The real work starts’: What comes next after committing to play college hockey?

Avatar photo
By

Keri Clougherty
Keri Clougherty was a standout at Deerfield before playing four seasons at Boston College. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Keri Clougherty remembers exactly where she was and what she was doing.

She was in her dorm at Deerfield Academy during her junior year in 2019, and she just decided she was going to commit to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College.

“I can tell you what I was wearing, and I can tell you who I called first,” Clougherty said. “It’s actually one of the most memorable days of my life.”

After calling Eagles head coach Katie King-Crowley (Salem, N.H.), Clougherty began to spread the news to family, friends and other BC recruits she knew.

“I told one of my best friends. She freaked out, and then everyone freaked out,” Clougherty said.

For Clougherty (Lynn, Mass.) and many other players in her position, that day was the culmination of years of working toward the goal of landing a college commitment, taking stock of different schools and programs, trying to show well in a showcase or the prep season and finally getting those phone calls.

The June 15 benchmark looms large on the girls side, when those phone calls begin as college coaches can start formally contacting and making verbal offers to rising juniors. On the boys side, coaches can begin contact on Jan. 1 of a player’s sophomore year, and verbal offers can start on Aug. 1 entering a player’s junior year.

But what happens after a player gets those offers and makes a decision?

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Keri Clougherty

‘The real work starts’: What comes next after committing to play college hockey?

Keri Clougherty remembers exactly where she was and what she was doing. She was in her dorm at Deerfield Academy during her junior year in…
Read More

Why Will Manchuso is such a compelling 2026 NHL Draft prospect

What's the problem with humility? Carl Corazzini will tell you. He’s been trying to rid his star player of it for a year. Will Manchuso…
Read More

College hockey commitments: Where will the ’06 boys be playing?

It's no secret that New England is a hotbed for college hockey. Everyone has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter