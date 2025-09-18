Keri Clougherty was a standout at Deerfield before playing four seasons at Boston College. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Keri Clougherty remembers exactly where she was and what she was doing.

She was in her dorm at Deerfield Academy during her junior year in 2019, and she just decided she was going to commit to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College.

“I can tell you what I was wearing, and I can tell you who I called first,” Clougherty said. “It’s actually one of the most memorable days of my life.”

After calling Eagles head coach Katie King-Crowley (Salem, N.H.), Clougherty began to spread the news to family, friends and other BC recruits she knew.

“I told one of my best friends. She freaked out, and then everyone freaked out,” Clougherty said.

For Clougherty (Lynn, Mass.) and many other players in her position, that day was the culmination of years of working toward the goal of landing a college commitment, taking stock of different schools and programs, trying to show well in a showcase or the prep season and finally getting those phone calls.

The June 15 benchmark looms large on the girls side, when those phone calls begin as college coaches can start formally contacting and making verbal offers to rising juniors. On the boys side, coaches can begin contact on Jan. 1 of a player’s sophomore year, and verbal offers can start on Aug. 1 entering a player’s junior year.

But what happens after a player gets those offers and makes a decision?