From left: Carter Meyer, Finn Sears and Sam Pandolfo with Rivers this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

You could hear an audible groan across Massachusetts when the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp roster was announced mid-March.

"Only three kids from Massachusetts?"

Yes. Just three players who were brought up playing hockey in Massachusetts were selected to try out to wear the Red, White and Blue.

But these weren't just any three players. It was Carter Meyer, Finn Sears and Sam Pandolfo. The three have become synonymous with each other. Playing on a line with the Boston Junior Eagles for many years, followed by flying high as a line with Rivers for the past two seasons. They've accomplished a lot.

The latest accomplishment: All three made the NTDP squad. They will begin playing in Plymouth, Mich., this fall.

There are things to learn from their stories.