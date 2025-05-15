What are the rosters for the 2025 Foxboro Summer Prep League?

Evan Nee led St. Mark's in points this past season with 51. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For most people, summer means time on the beach, relaxation and warm weather. Around here, however, it's all about the Foxboro Summer Prep League.

The league runs out of Rink 1 at Foxboro Sports Center. On Wednesday nights, games will be played at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. It's full of players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years. Play begins on June 11.

This season, there's a new Young Guns league, which features 2010s and 2011s. Four teams are in that league, and they will play on Rink 2 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those rosters are set to be released soon.

Here are the full rosters for the 2025 Foxboro Summer Prep League.