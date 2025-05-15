New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

What are the rosters for the 2025 Foxboro Summer Prep League?

Avatar photo
By

Evan Nee led St. Mark's in points this past season with 51. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For most people, summer means time on the beach, relaxation and warm weather. Around here, however, it's all about the Foxboro Summer Prep League. 

The league runs out of Rink 1 at Foxboro Sports Center. On Wednesday nights, games will be played at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. It's full of players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years. Play begins on June 11. 

This season, there's a new Young Guns league, which features 2010s and 2011s. Four teams are in that league, and they will play on Rink 2 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those rosters are set to be released soon. 

Here are the full rosters for the 2025 Foxboro Summer Prep League. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What are the rosters for the 2025 Foxboro Summer Prep League?

For most people, summer means time on the beach, relaxation and warm weather. Around here, however, it's all about the Foxboro Summer Prep League. The league…
Read More

13 standout 2008s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

It's a big year for the '08s. The first step of that was this past weekend at the Mass. Hockey boys festival. From Friday to…
Read More

13 standout 2009s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival got started this past weekend with three days of games for the '08s, '09s and '10s at…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter