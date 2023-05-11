What are the rosters for the 2023 Foxboro Summer Prep League?

Andrew O'Sullivan is a top defensive prospect in prep hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Prep hockey is almost back. Well, sort of.

Every Wednesday night from June 14 until Aug. 16, some of the top prep and high school hockey talents in the region will converge at Foxboro Sports Center to play games.

There are six teams consisting of 20 players each. Each team is named after the head coach. Among the head coaches are Tyler Holske, Ian Moran, Drew Omicioli, Sean Walsh and Jeff Cox, who is also an analyst for New England Hockey Journal. Another team is co-coached by Jerry Buckley and Peter Donatelli.

New England Hockey Journal will have coverage of the games throughout the summer.

Here are the complete rosters of each team. Each player will be listed with first and last name, position, year of birth and the school they plan on attending in 2023-24.