‘Welcome to the Q’: Inside what life is really like in the QMJHL

Jude Herron celebrates a goal this past season for Charlottetown. (Charlottetown Islanders)

Liam Kilfoil was walking into practice in the fall of 2023 when someone he didn’t know ran up and approached him.

This was not normal.

Kilfoil spent the previous two seasons playing hockey in New England. The first was as a member of Mount St. Charles’ 14-U team. For 2022-23, he moved to Salisbury to face older players in New England prep hockey. The only people running up to him on the walk into practice were a teammate or coach.

This time, however, it was a kid who Kilfoil didn’t know. The reason: He wanted an autograph.

“Really?” Kilfoil asked. “Me?”