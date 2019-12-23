Weekend wrap: Highs and lows from a busy prep schedule

Milton and Salisbury put on a barn-burner at Flood-Marr. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Tis the season to play prep hockey tournaments. Over the weekend, we had the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic, Flood-Marr, St. Sebastian's and the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament, among others. And that was just in the boys' hockey space. You could say the weekend was an early gift to hockey fans in New England.

We had coverage of the Avon Old Farms tournament, which saw Kent continue its strong season with a nail-biter of a 5-4 win over Alex Jefferies and Gunnery on Saturday. Also Saturday was the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament final, where Dexter Southfield continued its impressive start with a 3-1 win over Lawrence Academy. Jeff Cox dropped in to that tournament and rated its prospects after a visit to games on Thursday.

Other highlights included at Flood-Marr on Sunday, when perennial prep favorite Salisbury beat Hotchkiss 4-1 to repeat as tournament champs. Tournament MVP was Scarlet Knights senior F Michael Fairfax. And also on Sunday, we had the final of the St. Sebastian's tournament, won by St. Andrew's College of Aurora, Ontario, over Brunswick, 5-2.