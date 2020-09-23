Weekend recap: 16-U standouts from New Hampshire showcases

Hopkinton, Mass., native Chris Delaney plays forward for the Junior Bruins (Junior Bruins)

SALEM, N.H. — The New England Fall Prep Hockey League and Northern Cyclones hosted separate showcases about 20 minutes apart in southern New Hampshire over the weekend. The NEFPHL Showcase was held at the ICenter in Salem, N.H., and the Cyclones Arena in Hudson, N.H. played host to the Northern Cyclones Showcase.

There were several very good prospects who stood out in the 16-U division at each of the showcases. There were some extremely lopsided games in each showcase at this age division, so the top prospects who I have chosen to feature come mostly from the top three teams I saw over the weekend.

The River Rats, Islanders Hockey Club and Junior Bruins won games by margins of nine goals, eight goals and five goals, respectively. The River Rats and Junior Bruins each went 2-0 while the Islanders went 1-0-1.