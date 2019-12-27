New England Hockey Journal

College

Weekend preview: Big games to watch

By

Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) is hoping to lead a UNH resurgence this winter. (Jessica Speechley/UNH Athletics)

Last weekend we had a wealth of prep hockey holiday tournaments. This week college hockey takes its turn as the NCAA returns from its holiday break with a couple of tournaments and some interesting non-conference games.

But the prep scene isn't completely quiet, as we have the Belmont Hill/Nichols tournament heating up with two-division round-robin action on Saturday and Sunday in Belmont, Mass.

Look for coverage of some of these big games next week on HockeyJournal.com. In the meantime, here's what you need to know about the highlights from this coming weekend, the last of 2019:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

World Juniors: What to watch for

The World Juniors -- officially called the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship -- will be held this year (and part of next), in…
Read More

World Juniors: U.S. National Junior Team roster finalized

Four New England natives and five additional players with ties to the region will represent the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship,…
Read More
St. Sebastian’s

Holiday tournaments mix up NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll

There were holiday tournaments galore across our region this past weekend, which means there was plenty of opportunity for teams to charge into the season’s…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter