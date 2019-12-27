Weekend preview: Big games to watch

Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) is hoping to lead a UNH resurgence this winter. (Jessica Speechley/UNH Athletics)

Last weekend we had a wealth of prep hockey holiday tournaments. This week college hockey takes its turn as the NCAA returns from its holiday break with a couple of tournaments and some interesting non-conference games.

But the prep scene isn't completely quiet, as we have the Belmont Hill/Nichols tournament heating up with two-division round-robin action on Saturday and Sunday in Belmont, Mass.

Look for coverage of some of these big games next week on HockeyJournal.com. In the meantime, here's what you need to know about the highlights from this coming weekend, the last of 2019: