Alex Jefferies has helped lead Merrimack to a nice season. (Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

The playoff chase has arrived in Division 1 men's college hockey.

Hockey East's regular season concludes this weekend, while the "second season" gets underway in both ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey. In just a few weeks, conference champions will be crowned and the NCAA tournament field will be revealed.

There is still plenty of exciting hockey left between now and then, and plenty of awards to be handed out.

So let's look at each of the New England conferences and forecast players who could take home hardware in March.