Watch list: Wednesday’s standouts in Foxboro Summer Prep League

Sean Keohane of Dexter Southfield was one of Wednesday's Foxboro Summer Prep League standouts. (Dave Arnold/N.E Hockey Journal)

FOXBORO, Mass. – For the seventh consecutive Wednesday night, six teams of top players from around the region converged on the Foxboro Sports Center to play three games in front of spectators, including Boston College head coach Greg Brown.

The first game Wednesday night had the best pace and the most high-end talent, including players slated to play for USA Hockey’s NTDP in 2022-23 and a few others with hopes of being on the U17 team in 2023-24.

The league was missing a handful of players, who are at USHL 40-man camps as Omaha, Lincoln, Sioux City and Sioux Falls are getting their top players back in action over the next few days. Still, there were plenty of talented prospects who are on the radar of top college programs throughout the region.

Below is a look at the players who stood out on Wednesday night, the seventh week of league play.