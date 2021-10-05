New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Watch list: Top 2007 performers on defense and in net

By

Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14-U
Pittsburgh Penguins Elite claimed the 14-U championship at the USHL Fall Classic.

With the release of the first 2007-born forwards watch list, we turn our attention to the birth year’s key impact performers at the defense and goaltender positions.

Although New England Hockey Journal has not yet seen all of the top Bantam teams in the region and around the USA, the early returns have been quite promising, with quality ability and depth for the ’07 class.

The following players have shown exceptional talent and promise, with the potential to play at the highest levels if their development continues. As we continue our live viewings this season, we will update these watch lists with these and new players as we see them and report.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Watch list: How these 2007 forwards are making early season waves

With the 2021-22 hockey season now a month old, New England Hockey Journal has capitalized on opportunities to see teams at myriad levels. The Bantam…
Read More
Jake Tavares

River Rats Jamboree: 14-U prospects who shined in Eagles-Rats contest

CANTON, Mass. — Some top 14-U teams in New England participated in the 2021 River Rats Jamboree on Monday and Tuesday. Games at the event…
Read More
Jake Tavares

Exposure Hockey Group: All-Star Weekend top 2007s

EXETER, N.H. — New England Hockey Journal was at the Rinks at Exeter last weekend to look at the 2007 birth-year players competing at the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter