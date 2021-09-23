Watch list: How these ECAC newcomers will make a quick impact

Clarkson freshman Ayrton Martino totaled 56 points in 38 games with the USHL's Omaha Lancers last season. (Omaha Lancers)

The latest college hockey watch list series focuses on freshmen or academic sophomores in the ECAC for the 2021-22 season. These are individuals who have not played any D-1 games yet, but are expected to be immediate contributors because of a combination of talent, experience and projected roles.

Once again, Harvard has some high-end talent up front, with three top junior scorers arriving in Mass. native Sean Farrell, Matt Coronato and Alex Laferriere, prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings respectively. Clarkson is also bringing in a potent scorer in Ayrton Martino (Dallas Stars).

This concludes the ECAC player previews and watch lists for the upcoming season. Next, we’ll see how these newcomers fare and if the projections are in line with their contributions.