Watch list: How these 2007 forwards are making early season waves

Belmont, Mass., native Jake Tavares is an '07 standout with Boston Junior Eagles 14-U. (Sixty Hockey Group/Bar Down Photos)

With the 2021-22 hockey season now a month old, New England Hockey Journal has capitalized on opportunities to see teams at myriad levels.

The Bantam Major (14-U)/2007 birth year is showing promise in the early going of the season, and we have had a chance to observe several clubs ranked inside the MyHockeyRankings top-10.

Whether closer to home or on the road, these teams have risen to the occasion in our viewings and these particular forwards have gotten high marks for their contributions.

The following players have shown exceptional talent and promise, with the potential to play at the highest levels if their development continues. Unless otherwise noted, they play at the 14-U level.