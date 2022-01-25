Watch list: 5 prep hockey netminders you should know

Sam Scopa has been one of the most impressive goalies in prep hockey this season. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As the midway point of the 2021-22 prep hockey season in New England approaches, now is a good time to look at who are some of the more successful and capable goaltenders throughout the region.

The recognition here is not simply about wins and statistics, but is a more holistic analysis of the position and which players we feel have the best chance to play at subsequent levels and reach top performer status as they climb the developmental ladder.

We also factor in workload, age, strength of schedule and prep experience with respect to the five who graded out at the top. Prep hockey has a pretty strong and deep field of goalies this season, and that is reflected in the overall performances we’ve witnessed and taken into account for this list. College commitments were not a large factor in who appears in the top-5 list, but based on the early returns, the thinking here is that several will not be uncommitted for long.

New England Hockey Journal will reassess the prep goalies at the conclusion of the season and playoffs, so be sure to check back and see who stays inside the top 5 and whether anyone from the list of honorable mentions breaks into that group.