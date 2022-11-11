New England Hockey Journal

College

Watch list: 4 undrafted prep school alums making case for pros in college hockey

By

Justin Hryckowian
Justin Hryckowian and Northeastern are off to a 6-2-2 start. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

Looking across college hockey in New England, there are plenty of high draft picks and a projected first-round pick that are worthy of discussion.

Boston College freshman Cutter Gauthier was picked fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022 and UConn rookie Matthew Wood is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft.

Elsewhere, there are four undrafted prep school hockey alums stating their case as viable players for the professional level. All four of them could be described as average height or below and none have the physical tools that scouts sometimes look for when evaluating players in prep school. They’re not overly tall with long, smooth strides, booming shots or gifted hands.

However, the quartet has perhaps more important intangible attributes: hockey sense or compete level.

