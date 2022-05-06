Watch list: 11 local ’07 defensemen, goaltenders hitting stride for summer

Anthony Bongo (Ridgefield, Conn.) competes during the 2022 New England District 14 playoffs in Manchester, N.H. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

The New England Hockey Journal's look at 2007 top prospects from the region continues today with defensemen and goaltenders.

With Mass. Hockey Festival occurring May 6-8 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough and the New England District Festival in Keene, N.H., in June, we will get a clearer picture of emerging players trending up for summer play and the new season in 2022-23.

Below is a list of ’07 defensemen and goaltenders we saw live last year throughout the season. It is not a holistic, top-to-bottom ranking, but a review of players who caught our attention in various events and games.

