Roc City Red triumphed in the 2007 division at The War at the Well AAA Invite.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Players competing in The War at the Well AAA Invite took over the Champions Skating Center over the weekend.

The event was well-run by Nick Skerlick and his crew. There were some very good players in attendance, especially given the fact that the Chi-Town Shuffle also was going on last weekend just outside of Chicago. The games were all under one roof at one of the two sheets inside the Champions Skating Center. The referees let the kids play and did a great job, especially considering many of them hadn’t officiated a game in four months.

Glazing Dynamics won the ’06 division. The team was made up mostly of players from Valley Forge Minutemen along with a few from New York Saints and Syracuse Stars. Glazing Dynamics defeated Boston Hockey Club Black in the semifinals before downing Boston Hockey Club Gold in the final by a score of 3-0.