War at the Well: Ranking the top 2004 prospects

Junior Bruins forward Chris Delaney led the Junior Blues at the War at the Well Invite last weekend. (Junior Bruins)

NORTHFORD, Conn. — The War at the Well AAA Invite took place July 31-Aug. 2 at the Northford Pavilion and the nearby Louis Astorino Rink in Hamden, Conn.

All-American Prospects won the 2004 division with wins over Roc City Elite Red and Northstar Green in Sunday’s playoffs. The ’04 division had some good players, but wasn’t as stacked with talent as the ’05 division.

Below are the top ’04 division prospects, broken down by position, who I saw play at the War at the Well over the course of three days in Northford and Hamden.

NEHJ will review the 2005 talent in an upcoming post on hockeyjournal.com.