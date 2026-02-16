Violet Carroll has helped led Holy Cross to new heights as a freshman. (Mark Seliger)

After helping Williston Northampton capture two New England championships during her four-year prep career, Violet Carroll has kept on winning as a freshman on the Holy Cross women’s team.

The fact that Carroll (Milton, Mass.) has been right in the middle of a special season for the Crusaders comes as no surprise to Williston coach Christa Talbot Syfu.

“She is just a tremendous player and competitor, so I’m not surprised at the kind of success she’s having because she thrives in an environment where she can contribute,” Talbot Syfu said. “She’s so versatile, and she’s able to play in so many different kinds of situations. She just adds such a positive jump when you get to play with her.”

Carroll led the Crusaders to their winningest start since joining Hockey East in 2018-19 with a 18-11-3 record, posting nine goals and a team-high 25 points.

It has helped the Crusaders to some serious success.