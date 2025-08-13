New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Vermont’s Caeden Herrington aims to shine with LA Kings

Sam Robb O'Hagan
By

Caeden Herrington
Los Angeles selected Caeden Herrington with the 120th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. (Gary A. Vasquez/Los Angeles Kings)

Caeden Herrington was making a quesadilla.

Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft was 2½ hours old, the progression of picks now somewhere in the late fourth round. Cory, his father, was downstairs, and he figured his mother, Meg, was in another room. Herrington was in the kitchen. None, notably, were in front of the TV.

This was the Herrington’s draft party. No friends, no extended family, not even Herrington’s older siblings. The TV was on, wherever it was, but not until the mid-third round.

They had done the whole shebang the year prior, when Herrington was draft eligible for the first time out of Holderness with a two-month USHL cameo under his belt, only for the call to never come.

“People always say, don’t sit through the whole thing,” Herrington said. “Because you don’t know.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Caeden Herrington

Vermont’s Caeden Herrington aims to shine with LA Kings

Caeden Herrington was making a quesadilla. Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft was 2½ hours old, the progression of picks now somewhere in the…
Read More
Keith Allain

Longtime Yale coach Keith Allain retires ahead of new season

Yale's men's hockey program will have a new look behind the bench this season. Longtime coach Keith Allain announced his retirement on Friday after 18 seasons…
Read More
Maggie Averill

9 standout defenders, goalies from USA Hockey’s U18 Women’s National Festival

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Plenty of future collegiate and professional women's hockey stars were on the ice in Lake Placid this past week. Forty-six of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter