Vermont women look to build off impressive 2021-22 season

Theresa Schazahl was the first Catamount to named to the Patty Kazmaier top-10 list. (Vermont Athletics)

For three straight years from the 2017-18 season through 2019-20 season, the Vermont women’s hockey team could not surpass 10 total wins.

There was optimism about the 2020-21 season, but an abbreviated 10-game schedule didn’t allow for much opportunity to showcase improvement.

Hoping to finally turn the program’s fortunes around, 2021-22 season had its challenges. The team’s depth was going to be tested due to the lingering effects of COVID, Olympic qualifiers and the Olympics.

While the first half of the season had its bumps in the road, the Catamounts not only survived the challenges but also were better off for it in the second half of the season, ultimately earning a program-record 22 wins and hosting their first-ever Hockey East tournament semifinal game.