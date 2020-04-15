Vermont turns to Winnipeg assistant Woodcroft to guide Catamounts

Winnipeg Jets assistant Todd Woodcroft, left, with brother Jay, Edmonton Oilers assistant (Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Todd Woodcroft will be the next coach of the University of Vermont men’s hockey program, according to multiple sources.

Woodcroft, 47, replaces Kevin Sneddon who announced his retirement in February after guiding the Catamounts for the past 17 seasons. Led by athletic director Jeff Schulman, Vermont conducted a national search for the fifth coach in program history.

Woodcroft ultimately beat out UMass associate head coach Ben Barr, who was assumed to be a frontrunner since the start of the search. The other finalist was Northeastern associate head coach Jerry Keefe before he withdrew his name earlier in the week.