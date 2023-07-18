Vermont announced Tuesday that it fired Todd Woodcroft. (Brian Jenkins/Vermont Athletics)

The University of Vermont men’s hockey team will no longer be coached by Todd Woodcroft.

In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, the athletic department announced Woodcroft had been relieved of his coaching duties.

Athletic director Jeff Schulman cited “inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” which led to Woodcroft’s firing.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” Schulman said in a statement. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.”