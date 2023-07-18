New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Vermont fires Todd Woodcroft after investigation into inappropriate texts

Avatar photo
By

Vermont announced Tuesday that it fired Todd Woodcroft. (Brian Jenkins/Vermont Athletics)

The University of Vermont men’s hockey team will no longer be coached by Todd Woodcroft.

In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, the athletic department announced Woodcroft had been relieved of his coaching duties.

Athletic director Jeff Schulman cited “inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” which led to Woodcroft’s firing.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” Schulman said in a statement. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.”

Advertisement

The school has named assistant coach Steve Wiedler as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. The team was informed of this news early Tuesday, according to Schulman’s statement.

“The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program,” Schulman said. “He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues.”

Woodcroft took the head coaching job in April of 2020. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets for four seasons.

He finishes his three seasons at Vermont with a record of 20-35-9.

Related Articles

Vermont fires Todd Woodcroft after investigation into inappropriate texts

The University of Vermont men's hockey team will no longer be coached by Todd Woodcroft. In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, the athletic department…
Read More

Gavin Cornforth commits to BC and more college recruiting news

As Aug. 1 approaches, the local college hockey recruiting news will heat up in a big way as rising high school juniors are allowed to…
Read More

Inside Caroline Harvey’s outstanding freshman season at Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin women’s associate head coach Dan Koch helped recruit freshman defender Caroline Harvey, first seeing her play at a summer tournament when she…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds