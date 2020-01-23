USPHL All-Star Games: Top prospects

Boston Junior Bruins goaltender Thomas Gale is going to Holy Cross. (Leyna Kmiechick/USPHL)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Many of the top prospects in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) took to Merrimack’s Volpe Complex on Monday in three all-star games at the NCDC, 18-U and 16-U divisions.

The USPHL NCDC, the league’s top junior division, was the first to play. That game was followed by contests showcasing the top players in the 18-U and 16-U divisions. The most high-end talent was in the 16-U division, even though a couple of top players were missing.

Below are players who stood out in the three USPHL all-star games that took place Monday at Merrimack College: