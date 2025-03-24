New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

USNTDP predictions: Who makes the 2025-26 team?

Avatar photo
By

Carter Meyer (left) and Christian Semetsis (right) showed well at NTDP Evaluation Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — That's a wrap on the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp.

Now comes the big question: Who made it?

While offers were sent out to certain players, nothing is official yet. Last year, it wasn't made public until April 10 after the camp was March 19-23. I'd expect a similar timeline this season.

What should make this year interesting is the CHL ruling. CHL scouts were in attendance at the evaluation camp, along with numerous USHL scouts. Now that OHL, QMJHL and WHL teams can try and sign these players and have them still play Division 1 college hockey down the road, it could complicate things for prospects.

On March 12, Two Rivers High (Mendota Heights, Minn.) defenseman Luke Christopherson declined an invitation to evaluation camp to sign with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks.

Could more turn down invitations to join the team in favor of signing with junior teams? We shall see.

Nevertheless, here are my picks for the next team with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. I can't stress this enough — this is my opinion after having watched games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USNTDP predictions: Who makes the 2025-26 team?

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — That's a wrap on the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp. Now comes the big question: Who made it? While offers…
Read More

8 New England schools make 2025 NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The field is set for the 2025 NCAA men’s Division 1 hockey tournament. A prominent storyline of this tournament will surely be the number of…
Read More
Gabe Perrault

2025 NCAA Hockey Tournament men’s bracket projection

The 2025 NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament is upon us, marking one of the best times of the year. As of early Sunday…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter