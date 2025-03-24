USNTDP predictions: Who makes the 2025-26 team?

Carter Meyer (left) and Christian Semetsis (right) showed well at NTDP Evaluation Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — That's a wrap on the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp.

Now comes the big question: Who made it?

While offers were sent out to certain players, nothing is official yet. Last year, it wasn't made public until April 10 after the camp was March 19-23. I'd expect a similar timeline this season.

What should make this year interesting is the CHL ruling. CHL scouts were in attendance at the evaluation camp, along with numerous USHL scouts. Now that OHL, QMJHL and WHL teams can try and sign these players and have them still play Division 1 college hockey down the road, it could complicate things for prospects.

On March 12, Two Rivers High (Mendota Heights, Minn.) defenseman Luke Christopherson declined an invitation to evaluation camp to sign with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks.

Could more turn down invitations to join the team in favor of signing with junior teams? We shall see.

Nevertheless, here are my picks for the next team with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. I can't stress this enough — this is my opinion after having watched games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.