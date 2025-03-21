USNTDP Evaluation Camp 2025: Who showed well on Thursday?

Nathaniel Chizik was outstanding at USNTDP Evaluation Camp on Thursday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — On Thursday, games began in the 2025 U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp. Players hit the ice at 9 am for the first game and 3:30 pm for the second. The camp is organized into Team McAvoy (blue) and Team Larkin (red).

Five New England natives are at the camp, along with five players who played at Mount St. Charles this winter. While they all likely won't make the team, all 10 have legitimate cases to make it.

My flight to Michigan landed at noon, so I couldn't see the day's first game.

After one day, some of the players listed below looked like the top players in camp. Here are notes on every local prospect from the second game.